CAPE CANAVERAL—SpaceX ignited a methane-burning Raptor engine attached to the base of its prototype Starship vehicle on April 3, the first in a series of vertical-takeoff-and-landing tests to develop a superheavy-lift, fully reusable, two-stage spacecraft capable of shuttling people and payloads beyond low Earth ...
