JAS 39E Gripen: Saab
RAF FAIRFORD, England—Sweden is partnering with Britain to help support the development of technology needed for future fighter aircraft. The two countries have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that paves the way for joint studies firming up mutual requirements and establishing the industrial base for a potential future acquisition program. The move comes almost exactly a year after the publication of the UK’s Combat Air Strategy and the grand reveal of the concept ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sweden Joins Britainâ€™s Tempest".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.