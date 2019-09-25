Delegations from four countries including the U.S. submitted a working paper to the ICAO outlining recommendations to address the consequences of pilot dependence on cockpit automation. “Concerns over flight deck human factors have created additional pressure to increase reliance on automation in commercial aviation,” the paper, submitted by Canada, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, and the U.S., said. “Although increased use of automation has enhanced safety, this trend is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S.-Led Group Spotlights Cockpit Automation Dependence".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.