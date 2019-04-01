A brief outage in a third-party vendor’s software system disrupted the operations of several U.S. carriers Apr. 1. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines all reported morning delays or cancellations as a result of the problem. The disruptions were caused by an outage of AeroData’s aircraft performance and weight balance system, several airlines say. The FAA reported the computer issues on Twitter shortly ...
