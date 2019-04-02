PARIS—Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners is buying 26% of French aerostructures and electrical systems manufacturer Latecoere, the Toulouse-based company said Apr. 2. “The company welcomes this proposed transaction, Searchlight having shown on this occasion its support for the strategy proposed by management and approved by the board of directors,” Latecoere said. The French manufacturer makes doors, fuselage sections, as well as onboard wiring, electronics ...
