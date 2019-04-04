LONDON—Preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have cost the UK aerospace industry as much as £500 million ($657.8 million), analysts have suggested. The £500 million is based on the estimated cost of increased stockpiling and warehousing in preparation for Brexit across the industry and is largely unrecoverable, analysts said. The figures, detailed by the UK’s Channel 4 news outlet and confirmed by Aviation Daily sources, emerge as British lawmakers continue to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "No-Deal Brexit Preparation Costs UK Aerospace £500 Million".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.