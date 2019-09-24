PARIS—A French commercial court is considering the two remaining offers for all or part of French airline Aigle Azur’s assets after UK LCC easyJet dropped out of the running as a liquidation deadline looms. Two rescue offers for the carrier—which went into receivership earlier in September—remain on the table, a union source told Aviation Daily Sept. 24, with a decision due by Sept. 27. If the court deems neither offer suitable, the airline will be ...
