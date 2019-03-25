WASHINGTON—FAA does not want to be the first regulator to lift its 737 MAX operations ban and is working with other agencies to find consensus on joint approval of the model’s return to service, but the agency is prepared to act alone if the authorities cannot agree, sources with knowledge of the agency’s thinking tell Aviation Daily. “The world thinks FAA is in Boeing’s pocket,” said one source, who requested anonymity due to the issue’s ...
