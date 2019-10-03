WASHINGTON—Most U.S. airlines would see minimal near-term fallout from tariffs on Airbus deliveries, though JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis concludes. “On a company level, this is bad news for the low-cost guys like Spirit and lower-margin guys like JetBlue,” wrote David Vernon in an Oct. 3 research note. Delta Air Lines, the U.S. carrier due the most Airbus deliveries in the next two years, ...
