FRANKFURT—Nigerian carrier Air Peace has placed a firm order for 10 Embraer 195-E2s. The contract, announced at an Embraer airline seminar in Mauritius, includes purchase rights for a further 20 aircraft. If all purchase rights are exercised, the contract will be worth $2.1 billion at list prices. It will be included in the manufacturer’s backlog for the second quarter. Air Peace started scheduled services in 2014. It is currently the largest airline in Nigeria with a fleet of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Peace To Become E195-E2 Launch Customer in Africa".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.