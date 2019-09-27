PARIS—French airline Aigle Azur will be liquidated as of midnight Sept. 27 after a French commercial court rejected the remaining rescue offers under consideration for the already-grounded airline. Aigle Azur, which operated a fleet of 11 Airbus aircraft, went into receivership Sept. 2 following a tumultuous few weeks in the long history of the company, which saw former CEO Frantz Yvelin attempt to play down concerns over the airline’s financial position and finally stave off an ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aigle Azur To Be Liquidated After Court Rejects Rescue Offers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.