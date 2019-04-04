LONDON—Slovenian flag carrier Adria Airways and Russian manufacturer Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) have failed to convert the airline’s November 2018 letter of intent (LOI)to acquire 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) regional jets into a firm order after they were unable to reach an agreement on contract terms. In an Apr. 2 statement announcing the end of the arrangement, Adria said that it had been “intensively preparing for the arrival of the aircraft” and in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Adria Airways Drops Plan To Buy 15 Sukoi SSJ100s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.