Bye Aerospace is targeting 2021 for FAR23 and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) CS23 certification of its all-electric, two-place eFlyer 2 [née Sun Flyer], company founder and CEO George Bye says. Intended for primary training, the aircraft is powered by a 120-hp, 57-lb. Siemens SP70D computer-controlled, high-voltage motor fed by a lithium ion battery pack that provides 3 hr. of endurance at a 90 kt. cruise speed. Compared to Sun Flyer, eFlyer 2 has an improved powerplant, ...
