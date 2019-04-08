The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is offering an unmanned aerial systems degree to prepare students for careers in a top-emerging field, it said. The Associate of Applied Science in Unmanned Aerial Systems incorporates coursework in operations, maintenance, regulations, data collection and data analytics of remotely piloted aircraft. It prepares students to use the technology across industry sectors through an operations or analyst concentration. The Association of Unmanned Vehicle ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "University Of Arkansas Adds UAS Degree".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.