ROLLS-ROYCE ended discussions on selling majority stake in ITP AERO to INDRA. No agreement was reached; ITP will remain part of Rolls. DATA LINK SOLUTIONS has $62.3m U.S. Navy contract for Block Upgrade II retrofit of Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) low volume terminals for secure data and voice communications. RUSSIAN HELICOPTERS delivered three Ka-32A11BC multipurpose helicopters to Turkey to be used primarily for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.