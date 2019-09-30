The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) plans to hold a public board meeting on Dec. 10 to determine the probable cause of a fatal doors-off helicopter crash. On March 11, 2018, an Airbus AS350 B2 helicopter branded FlyNYON operated by Liberty Helicopters crashed in the East River, New York, during a photography sightseeing flight. The accident killed all five passengers, who were tethered in harnesses, and injured the pilot. The NTSB called on the FAA to prohibit commercial flights ...
