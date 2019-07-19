Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says his country is willing to step up and help fill gaps in the F-35 supply chain if the U.S. ejects Turkey from the program. “The Netherlands is absolutely willing, of course, wherever we can, to help if there would be a gap in the program itself,” Rutte said July 18 at the Atlantic Council in Washington. The U.S. is assessing options for removing partner nation Turkey from the stealthy fighter program and its supply chain following its purchase ...
