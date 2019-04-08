Appointments Mike Nichols has been named senior vice president of strategy and innovation for the National Business Aviation Association’s new Strategy & Innovation division. Joanne “Jo” Damato has been named vice president of educational strategy and workforce development. And Dina Green has been promoted to vice president of events. Nichols joined NBAA in 2003 as manager of tax and finance issues and has held a variety of leadership positions. Damato joined NBAA in ...
