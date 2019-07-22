BOMBARDIER, Inc., Airplanes [Docket No. FAA-2019-0119; Product Identifier 2018-NM-156-AD; Amendment 39-19663; AD 2019-12-08] RIN 2120-AA64 The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Challenger 600 series Model CL-600-2D15 (Regional Jet Series 705), CL-600-2D24 (Regional Jet Series 900), and CL600-2E25 (Regional Jet Series 1000) airplanes. This AD was prompted by reports that certain aft fuselage fittings are susceptible to cracking because they were ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airworthiness Directives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.