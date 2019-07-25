JS blocked
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, July 25, 2019

Volume 417, Issue 18

Airframers

Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Could Pause 737 Production If MAX Saga Drags On  

Boeing may temporarily pause its 737 MAX production line if circumstances continue to delay the narrowbody’s return, the company’s chief executive said July 24....More
Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Plans 777F Production Boost To Offset 777X Delays  

Boeing will accelerate assembly of 777 freighters in 2020 to offset the impact of a slowdown on the 777X after acknowledging longer-than-expected delays to the first flight of the 777-9....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Senate Confirms Dickson As FAA Administrator  

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines July 24 to confirm Steve Dickson as FAA administrator, providing the U.S. civil aviation regulatory agency with a permanent leader for the first time since January 2018....More
Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

UK Aerospace Industry Cautious As Johnson Becomes Prime Minister  

Britain’s aerospace industry has cautiously welcomed the appointment of new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson but worries remain about the threat of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31....More
Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

EC Transport Chief Critiques Pace Of Aviation Emission Reduction  

Managing its environmental footprint is the air transport industry’s “number one challenge” in a world where people’s mindsets and expectations are changing fast, the head of Europe’s transport ministry told a Washington DC audience....More

Advertising

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Advertisement: Greater Oklahoma City  

View the Greater Oklahoma City ad in PDF format....More

Cargo

Jul 24, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

UPS Announces New Drone Delivery Subsidiary  

Package delivery giant UPS has applied to the U.S. FAA for a Part 135 air carrier certificate to operate a commercial drone delivery service....More

Airline Snapshot

Jul 25, 2019
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Garuda Indonesia  

View the Airline Snapshot: Garuda Indonesia chart in PDF format....More
