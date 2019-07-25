Aviation Daily, July 25, 2019

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines July 24 to confirm Steve Dickson as FAA administrator, providing the U.S. civil aviation regulatory agency with a permanent leader for the first time since January 2018....More
Managing its environmental footprint is the air transport industry’s “number one challenge” in a world where people’s mindsets and expectations are changing fast, the head of Europe’s transport ministry told a Washington DC audience....More
