American Expands Pre-Flight Testing To Caribbean, Latin America

November 03, 2020
American Airlines
Credit: American Airlines
American Airlines will expand its current pre-flight COVID-19 testing program in November to include customers headed to a handful of additional Caribbean and Latin American countries, part of an...

Subscription Required

 

American Expands Pre-Flight Testing To Caribbean, Latin America is published in Aviation Daily, an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) Market Briefing and is included with your AWIN membership.

Already a member of AWIN or subscribe to Aviation Daily through your company? Login with your existing email and password

Not a member?  Learn how to access the market intelligence and data you need to stay abreast of what's happening in the air transport community.

Learn How

Related Content

Aviation Week Intelligence Network
Monitor the market and connect your business to the people, programs and proprietary data driving the Commercial Aviation market - only available with AWIN.

AVD_AWIN_270

Stay Connected.
Stay Informed
Grow Your Business.

Learn How