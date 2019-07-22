Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 22, 2019

The two countries have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that paves the way for joint studies firming up mutual requirements and establishing the industrial base for a potential future acquisition program....More
Though he was a gifted military and test pilot and aeronautical engineer, Neil Armstrong's role in the historic Apollo 11 landing drew a level of attention and scrutiny the then 38-year-old, small town Ohio native shunned as much as possible.
"The work we have done today verifies our models and shows that the physics we are talking about—the basis of what we are trying to do—is sound," Lockheed Martin Skunk Works VP and General Manager Jeff Babione says.
Boeing's Q2 earnings will include a $4.9 billion after-tax charge to cover some actual and estimated future expenses linked to the 737 MAX grounding, while a reduced production rate is driving up 737 costs and lowering margins.
U.S. Air Force Space Command Director of Operations and Communications Brig. Gen. DeAnna Burt is defending Gen. John Hyten's nomination to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
