Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, July 22, 2019

Volume 269, Issue 15

Programs

Jul 19, 2019
Sweden Joins Britain’s Tempest  

The two countries have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that paves the way for joint studies firming up mutual requirements and establishing the industrial base for a potential future acquisition program....More
Jul 19, 2019
New Documentary Explores Armstrong’s Success  

Though he was a gifted military and test pilot and aeronautical engineer, Neil Armstrong’s role in the historic Apollo 11 landing drew a level of attention and scrutiny the then 38-year-old, small town Ohio native shunned as much as possible....More
Jul 19, 2019
Virgin Orbit Confirms Role In UK Smallsat Constellation  

The news comes as Virgin Orbit nears the first powered test flight of its LauncherOne rocket....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jul 19, 2019
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $77.7m U.S. Navy contract modification for software data loads, long-lead material, parts for F-35 Lightning II production....More

In Brief

Jul 19, 2019
Netherlands Ready To Help Fill F-35 Supply Chain Gaps  

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says his country is willing to step up and help fill gaps in the F-35 supply chain if the U.S. ejects Turkey from the program....More

Technology

Jul 19, 2019
Skunk Works Building Bigger Fusion Reactor  

"The work we have done today verifies our models and shows that the physics we are talking about—the basis of what we are trying to do—is sound," Lockheed Martin Skunk Works VP and General Manager Jeff Babione says....More

Operations

Jul 19, 2019
Washington State Patrol Deploys Large Drone Fleet  

The fleet is among the larger—and possibly is the largest—drone fleet operated by a state or local law enforcement agency in the U.S....More

Business

Jul 19, 2019
Boeing To Take $4.9B Q2 Charge Over MAX  

Boeing’s Q2 earnings will include a $4.9 billion after-tax charge to cover some actual and estimated future expenses linked to the 737 MAX grounding, while a reduced production rate is driving up 737 costs and lowering margins....More

Funding & Policy

Jul 18, 2019
UK Elevates Re-Named Joint Forces Command  

The UK is elevating the role of its 11-year-old Joint Forces Command, which was charged with shaping and overseeing joint operations for a new era of “gray zone” conflict....More
Jul 19, 2019
USAF Official Pushes For Hyten Hearing  

U.S. Air Force Space Command Director of Operations and Communications Brig. Gen. DeAnna Burt is defending Gen. John Hyten's nomination to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff....More
Jul 18, 2019
Trump Taps Gilday To Lead U.S. Navy  

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated surface warfare officer Vice Adm. Mike Gilday to be the 32nd chief of naval operations....More

Calendar

Jul 19, 2019
Calendar Of Events  

July 26—NDIA ADAP Breakfast Meeting, NDIA Headquarters, Arlington, Virginia. For more information go to https://www.ndia.org/events/2019/7/26/9a21-adapt-breakfast-meeting...More
