Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, April 1, 2019

A Defense Department decision to acquire 144 F-15EX aircraft rests partly on an internal cost comparison with the F-35A that assumes a long-term 51.7% advantage for Boeing’s twin-engined fighter on cost per flying hour, a Joint Staff spokesperson confirms to Aerospace DAILY....More
AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE completed construction of Spain-led Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite (CHEOPS) in preparation for launch later this year.
its TriFan 600 ducted-fan hyrid-electic VTOL business aircraft....More
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch teamed March 29 to advance a much-delayed International Space Station (ISS) power storage battery upgrade on the port side of the six-person orbiting science lab....More
The JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish, delta-wing canard, single-engine, multirole fighter produced by Saab. As of March 2019, 164 Gripens of all variants were in service across Europe, Africa and Asia....More
To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
