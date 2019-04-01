Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, April 1, 2019

Volume 268, Issue 1

Funding & Policy

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

DOD Details F-15X​ Hourly Cost Versus F-35A  

A Defense Department decision to acquire 144 F-15EX aircraft rests partly on an internal cost comparison with the F-35A that assumes a long-term 51.7% advantage for Boeing’s twin-engined fighter on cost per flying hour, a Joint Staff spokesperson confirms to Aerospace DAILY....More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

HASC Chair Requests USAF Delay Launch Services Solicitation  

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) is concerned the U.S. Air Force launch services procurement strategy will not yield a fair and open competition....More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Space Force Chief Nomination Expected Within Weeks

U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan says the executive branch will nominate the Space Force chief of staff in “weeks, not months.”...More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Enders: Germany’s Defense Export Rules Risk Isolation  

“We are about to squander European integration,” Airbus CEO Tom Enders said March 29 in Munich. “I am concerned that Germany is isolating itself."...More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Aerospace Frustrated By Lack of Brexit Progress  

British aerospace and defense trade association ADS has vented frustration at the British Parliament’s continuing chaotic indecision over the country’s departure from the European Union....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE completed construction of Spain-led Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite (CHEOPS) in preparation for launch later this year. its TriFan 600 ducted-fan hyrid-electic VTOL business aircraft....More

Programs

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

XTI Completes Prototype Hybrid Electric VTOL Business Aircraft  

Startup XTI Aircraft has completed assembly of the 65%-scale proof-of-concept model for its TriFan 600 ducted-fan hyrid-electic VTOL business aircraft....More
Mar 28, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rocket Lab Launches DARPA Tech Demo  

DARPA was the sole customer for Rocket Lab’s fifth Electron mission, which lifted off at 7:27 p.m. EDT from Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand....More
Mar 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Seaplane Airline To Convert Fleet To Electric Propulsion  

Harbour Air, North America’s largest seaplane airline, has partnered with motor developer MagniX to convert its fleet to electric propulsion....More
Mar 25, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Indonesia Wants Six CL-415s For Firefighting  

Indonesia plans to buy six Viking Air CL-415 amphibians for firefighting operations, the country’s air force chief said....More

Operations

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Interest Growing in European Multinational Tanker Force  

The Czech Republic could be next to sign up to the program, which already has the backing of Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway....More
Mar 26, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UPS, Matternet Start Drone Delivery Of Medical Samples  

UPS and drone delivery system developer Matternet have announced the launch of a new service to deliver medical samples by drone....More
Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Spacewalk Advances ISS Battery Upgrade  

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch teamed March 29 to advance a much-delayed International Space Station (ISS) power storage battery upgrade on the port side of the six-person orbiting science lab....More

Program Dossier

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saab JAS 39 Gripen  

The JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish, delta-wing canard, single-engine, multirole fighter produced by Saab. As of March 2019, 164 Gripens of all variants were in service across Europe, Africa and Asia....More

Calendar of Events

Mar 29, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
