On April 25, 2017 I was able to shoot a 1930 Standard in Ohio. This is one of eight Standards currently flying. The owner and pilot, Dewey Davenport, was flying over his private strip in Xenia, Ohio.

The only airworthy Aero 45 in North America, and one of maybe one dozen left in the world, takes flight over Washington State's Puget Sound after Vintage Aircraft Weekend on Sept. 3, 2017.

A polished 1948 Ercoupe 415-E on a dry lake bed in Nevada. Silence, and "magnificent desolation!" Received my private pilot certificate in July 2017, and this was my first trip over the Sierra to Nevada.

Gary Rower kicks off the night show, at the Tarkio (Missouri) Wingnuts Airshow, in his 1942 Boeing Stearman.

