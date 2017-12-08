1. Jeffrey Reynolds

Rancho Cucamonga, California

A DC-10 owned and operated by “10 Tanker” drops a retardant line over the Shasta Forest in Northern California in support of ground resources. This blaze, named the “Helena Fire,” would claim more than 70 homes and over 20,000 acres.

2. Matthias Geiger

Oberuzwil, Switzerland

A Smartwings Boeing 737 crossing the full Moon on its way from Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, to Prague.

3. Vladimir Voronov

Moscow, Russia

A Tajik Air Boeing 767-332 appears to be translucent in this time exposure.