Swiss International Air Lines Bombardier CS100 climbs to 11,000 ft. from 8,500 ft. during a special mission at the Ski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

A Smartwings Boeing 737 flies past a full moon on its way from Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands to Prague.

This air-to-air photo of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 was taken from a helicopter.

Air Greenland DHC-8-200 and Eurocopter AS350B3 Ecureuil are parked at Qaarsut Airport in Greenland.

An Air Greenland DHC-8-200 is serviced for its next flight at Ilulissat Airport in Greenland.

An Erickson S-64F Skycrane sets up a bridge section for the Brucejack Powerline Project in British Columbia.

The final drop before retirement for this Lockheed P2V aircraft was with red-, white- and blue-colored water to represent the U.S. flag, at Missoula (Montana) International Airport. The former U.S. Navy aircraft later was used to fight forest fires for Neptune Aviation.

As the sun sets, this airliner takes off directly toward it from Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, and nearly vanishes in the bright light.

This Ilyushin IL-76TD from Russian emergency assistance agency Emercom arrived in Chile during a siege of wildfires in January 2017. This aircraft flew 42 sorties in Chile. The image depicts this aircraft with firefighters on the Chilean Air Force ramp at Arturo Merino Benitez Airport in Santiago.

An A321 shadows another Airbus aircraft in a cycled approach to London Heathrow Airport during a cloudy morning rush hour.

The internal ballast tanks of an Embraer E190-E2 prototype are filled with tons of water by a fire truck in preparation for another test flight in the early morning, at Embraer Unidade Gaviao Peixoto Airport in Brazil.

The subjects of these photos aren't just airliners, but also include civilian-operated firefighting aircraft, helicopters and even a balloon—all operating in commercial service.

