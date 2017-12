BulgariaSat1 by SpaceX - Pad Streak

This is actually two frames, both of them 20-sec. exposures shot through a 10-stop ND filter. I'm using two frames to bring out some of the detail that was obscured in the first (the launch) frame; by the time the second exposure fired, much of the cloud had dissipated. Initial edits were done in Lightroom, the composite was done in Photoshop and then final edits were done (again) in Lightroom.