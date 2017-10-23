Connect With Us
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week & Space Technology, October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017 volume 179 issue 42

 

Commercial Aviation

Oct 20, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing Trade Action Misfires as Airbus Backs C Series  

Airbus and Bombardier say their tie-up is strategic and not a response to Boeing’s price-dumping charges, but analysts believe the U.S. manufacturer miscalculated and drove the C Series into its rival’s hands....More
Oct 18, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airbus, Safran And Suez Aim To Expand Aircraft Storage Facilities Worldwide  

Tarmac Aerosave has found its bread and butter in the aircraft storage business, primarily for leasing companies....More

Air Traffic Management

Oct 13, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Advanced Procedures Help Tame Mountain Approaches 2

Performance-based navigation and runway improvements are crucial to airline night operations at a New Zealand airport surrounded by mountains....More

Propulsion

Oct 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Rolls-Royce Readies For Advance3 Core Test   1

The core is the common element of the company’s plan to make a step change in efficiency with two engine families, the Advance and the UltraFan, for the 2020s....More

C Series In-Service Report

Oct 20, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airlines Praise C Series Performance, Manage Early Issues  

Bombardier’s heavy emphasis on system testing during C Series development and its detailed preparations for service entry have largely paid off....More

Technology

Oct 20, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

NASA Relearning Lost X-plane Skills With Low-Boom Demo  

NASA’s low-boom flight demonstrator will be the agency’s first manned supersonic X-plane since 1990....More
Oct 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Project Wing’s New Drone Delivery Trials Focusing on Users  

If retailers and customers need new skills to use drone delivery, the idea could have difficulty taking off, so Alphabet’s Project Wing is working with real-world users of its planned service....More
Oct 17, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

VTOL Flexrotor Flies 32 Hr. As Small UAVs Push Endurance Limits  

Small unmanned aircraft set new standards for flight endurance as developers push the limits of aerodynamics and propulsion....More
Oct 16, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Technology, Oct. 16-20, 2017  

Scaled flies Model 401; Yamaha goes multicopter; Flirtey flies defibrillators; Spike tests supersonic design; DARPA taps Aerojet for TBCC; Dubai’s firefighting UAV....More

Business

Oct 17, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Honeywell, BAE And SAIC Slimming Operations  

September was a busy month at several high-profile companies, and it could be a good indication of what is to come for the industry as many of them adjust to market conditions....More

Space

Oct 17, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

NASA To Test Fission Reactor For Space Missions   8

After a hiatus of more than 50 years, NASA plans a trial run of a full-scale nuclear-fission power system designed to produce 1 kW of electricity....More
Oct 18, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Apollo 11 Command Module Tour Benefits Orion Crew Vehicle Engineers   1

The Apollo 11 command module, Columbia, has left its Smithsonian home for a new mission—a traveling exhibit commemorating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s touchdown on the Moon....More

Defense

Oct 20, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

South Korean Tactical Ballistic Missile To Be Ready By 2018  

The new weapons are intended to counter North Korean artillery bombardment of border areas, including Seoul....More
Oct 16, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Cross-Border Research Increases Missile Technology Options  

MBDA’s missile programs are benefiting from a joint research initiative that involves participants from industry and academe....More
Oct 18, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

UK Issues Cybersecurity Mandate For Defense Supply Chain  

With clear standards and an emphasis on the basics, the UK Defense Ministry hopes to protect the security of its industrial base....More
Oct 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week in Defense, Oct. 19-26, 2017  

Northrop Grumman buys SpaceX launch for a U.S. government customer, U.S. State Department clears Greece for an FMS of F-16 upgrades, Indonesia receives Panther helicopters, and Embraer sells six Super Tucanos....More

Up Front

Oct 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: NBAA 2017—Flat Is The New Up   1

Nothing extraordinary is expected heading into 2018, but the status of the business jet industry looks a lot better than it has for most of the last decade....More

Inside Business Aviation

Oct 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

GE Gains Little By Grounding Its Corporate Jets  

Details on the benefits of business aircraft departments were released near simultaneously to GE’s grounding of its jets....More

Washington Outlook

Oct 20, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Renewing The Call To Increase Defense Spending  

Washington think tank proposes repairing and replacing the military’s equipment; Defense Secretary James Mattis wants a new round of base closures; Santa Monica airport is free to shorten a runway....More

Viewpoint

Oct 17, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Why The U.S. Should Allow Supersonic Flights Over Land   108

Sonic booms should not pose a barrier to speeding progress in aviation technology....More
Oct 18, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: C Series Deal Ends Aerospace Status Quo   86

The Airbus-Bombardier arrangement will set off a chain of action and reaction that establishes a new order of dominance, extinction and relationships....More
