Aviation Week & Space Technology, October 23, 2017

Airbus and Bombardier say their tie-up is strategic and not a response to Boeing’s price-dumping charges, but analysts believe the U.S. manufacturer miscalculated and drove the C Series into its rival’s hands....More
Northrop Grumman buys SpaceX launch for a U.S. government customer, U.S. State Department clears Greece for an FMS of F-16 upgrades, Indonesia receives Panther helicopters, and Embraer sells six Super Tucanos....More
Washington think tank proposes repairing and replacing the military’s equipment; Defense Secretary James Mattis wants a new round of base closures; Santa Monica airport is free to shorten a runway....More