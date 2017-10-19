Just over 3.5 years after unveiling its future large civil engine development road map, Rolls-Royce is poised to run the first demonstrator core at the heart of the strategy. The core is the common element of the company’s plan to make a step change in efficiency with two engine families for the 2020s. The first of these, the Advance, is a direct-drive turbofan with an overall pressure ratio of more than 60:1 and fuel-burn level at least 20% better than the current Trent 700. The ...