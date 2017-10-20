South Korea’s defense technology organization and Hanwha are working toward completing development of a tactical ballistic missile by the end of 2018, adding an economical bunker-buster to the country’s suite of bombardment weapons. The Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM) is apparently intended as a rapid-response system for attacking North Korean artillery and other immobile but hardened targets close to the border. Hanwha is marketing a simplified version for ...