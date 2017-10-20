South Korea’s defense technology organization and Hanwha are working toward completing development of a tactical ballistic missile by the end of 2018, adding an economical bunker-buster to the country’s suite of bombardment weapons. The Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM) is apparently intended as a rapid-response system for attacking North Korean artillery and other immobile but hardened targets close to the border. Hanwha is marketing a simplified version for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"South Korean Tactical Ballistic Missile To Be Ready By 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.