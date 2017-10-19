To many, axing its flight department was worse than desertion and more akin to a public denouncement. General Electric, the company that helped launch business aviation’s turbine era with its screeching CJ610 turbojet and softer fanjet CF700, whose cutting-edge Passport, ATP and H75 engines power Bombardier’s new Global 7000, Textron Aviation’s coming Denali and Nextant’s G90XT, respectively, announced it is selling most of its executive jets and ...