SpaceX continues to chip away at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) business with the U.S. Air Force, winning its first contract for an Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) heavy-lift launch and earning certification for future Falcon Heavy missions in the process. “Competition is good for our nation and our customers, but we are disappointed our offering was not selected,” says ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye. Under the firm, fixed-price contract announced June 21, the ...