If there was ever a reason for the Trump administration to focus on space, it can be found in the annual State of the Satellite Industry report that Bryce Space and Technology writes for the Satellite Industry Association (SIA). The latest report, released in June, shows global revenue from the satellite industry reached $269 billion in 2017, a 3% increase over 2016. Economic growth, of course, isn’t the only shiny object drawing the administration’s attention to space. The ...