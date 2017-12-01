After a tumultuous 23-year, $1.1 billion development effort and two near-cancellations, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia) has a budget surplus, prompting NASA to take the unusual step of asking Congress for a budget cut. The observatory, a joint project of NASA and the German aerospace center (DLR), began science operations three years ago aboard a modified Boeing 747SP outfitted with a large door in the aft fuselage. The door is opened during flight to allow the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"NASA’s Sofia Airborne Observatory Goes From Rags To Riches " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.