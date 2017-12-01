After a tumultuous 23-year, $1.1 billion development effort and two near-cancellations, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia) has a budget surplus, prompting NASA to take the unusual step of asking Congress for a budget cut. The observatory, a joint project of NASA and the German aerospace center (DLR), began science operations three years ago aboard a modified Boeing 747SP outfitted with a large door in the aft fuselage. The door is opened during flight to allow the ...