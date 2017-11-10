NASA is aiming to tighten production and testing schedules for the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule service module in hopes of avoiding additional delays to Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1), which now will not occur until December 2019 at the earliest, though a recent in-house review concluded that a June 2020 launch date is more likely. “Our exploration teams are building more than a rocket and a spacecraft for a single flight,” NASA Associate Administrator ...