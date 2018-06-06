Free-floating space colonies, an idea popularized in 1976 by the late Princeton physicist Gerard O’Neill, are what Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos sees when he visualizes a future with millions of people living and working off Earth. “Planetary surfaces [are] not the right place for expanding civilization inside our Solar System,” he says. “For one, they’re just not that big. And they’re hard to get to. If we build our own colonies, we can do them in ...