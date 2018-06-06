Free-floating space colonies, an idea popularized in 1976 by the late Princeton physicist Gerard O’Neill, are what Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos sees when he visualizes a future with millions of people living and working off Earth. “Planetary surfaces [are] not the right place for expanding civilization inside our Solar System,” he says. “For one, they’re just not that big. And they’re hard to get to. If we build our own colonies, we can do them in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Moon, Mars Habitats Not Only Option For Settling Space" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.