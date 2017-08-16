Orbital ATK is preparing for its first Minotaur launch from Florida, aiming to put a gap-filler space surveillance satellite into orbit for the U.S. Air Force’s Operationally Responsive Space (ORS) office. Comprising three rocket motors from decommissioned Peacekeeper ICBMs and a pair of Orion 38 second stages, the Minotaur IV is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 46 (LC46) during a 4-hr. launch window that opens at 11:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 25. The ...
