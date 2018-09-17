If it were just about anywhere but the hull of a spacecraft, the 2-mm (0.08-in.) drill hole found in a Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) likely would have passed unnoticed. But while four astronauts and two cosmonauts slept the night of Aug. 29, mission control centers in Houston and Moscow noticed the station was slowly but steadily losing air. The situation was not considered pressing enough to rouse Cmdr. Drew Feustel and his crew, but when they awoke ...