CAPE CANAVERAL - The Google-backed, $30 million contest to fly and operate a privately funded spacecraft on the Moon before March 31 is ending without any contestants ever blasting off, competition manager the X Prize Foundation, said in a statement Jan 23. “After close consultation with our five finalist Google Lunar X PRIZE teams over the past several months, we have concluded that no team will make a launch attempt to reach the Moon by the March 31st, 2018, ...
