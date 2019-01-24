The R-7 rocket that led to the family of Soyuz vehicles launching today lifted off for the first time on Feb. 17, 1959. The last launch, on Dec. 27, 2018, was number 1,898. Manufactured by the Progress Rocket Space Center in Samara, Russia, the medium-lift expendable booster originally was used for Soviet-era human space missions and later became the workhorse for the country’s civilian and military space programs. The first rocket officially named Soyuz was launched in 1966 and has ...