The last Delta II took off Sept. 15 from Vandenberg AFB. Credit: ULA
CAPE CANAVERAL—The last Delta II rocket lifted off from Vandenberg AFB in California Sept. 15 to dispatch a NASA science satellite into polar orbit to monitor Earth’s ice sheets, sea level changes and forest canopies, marking the 155th and final mission for the booster that helped put the U.S. back into the space business after the 1986 Challenger accident. The 128-ft.-tall (39-m) two-stage rocket, carrying NASA’s 3,340-lb.(1,516-kg) Ice, ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Delta II Delivers IceSat-2, Flies Into History Books" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.