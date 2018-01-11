The way 45th Space Wing Commander Wayne Monteith sees it, the key to supporting 48 launches a year by 2020 is to remove bureaucratic obstacles—such as having customers make reservations for range time at least six months in advance—and to invest in new technologies, such as a graphic visualization system to sharpen the accuracy of launch-weather forecasts. “About 75% of our launches are [affected] by weather. The better that we can display and characterize the data ...