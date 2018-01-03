The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a follow-on to NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope that discovered thousands of planets beyond the Solar System, is on track for launch in March despite the discovery of a slight imaging system flaw. “The TESS science team has determined that TESS can achieve its science objectives,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, during a congressional hearing in early December about the status of four upcoming ...