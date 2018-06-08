Six months after landing inside a 96-mi.-wide impact crater near Mars’ equator in August 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover drilled out a teaspoon of gray powder from what had once been a water-soaked rock, and found some of the key ingredients necessary for life. The discovery of sulfur, nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and carbon fulfilled one of the mission’s main goals: To determine if the planet most like Earth in the Solar System ever had the chemical inventory and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"NASAâ€™s Curiosity Finds Evidence Of Diverse Organic Molecules On Mars" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.