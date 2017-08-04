Boeing and U.S. President Donald Trump may have gotten off to a rough start. But eight months after his infamous tweet about potentially canceling the Air Force's $4 billion program to replace the presidential airlift fleet, Boeing has received a much-anticipated contract for the next "Air Force One." The Air Force has purchased two pre-built Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental aircraft that have been in storage since February. The aircraft had been intended for Russia's failed ...
