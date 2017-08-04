As Washington imposes fresh sanctions on Moscow, two Boeing 747-8Is intended for defunct Russian airline Transaero could become the next U.S. presidential aircraft, Boeing has reportedly been negotiating with the U.S. Air Force for the sale of two white-tail aircraft that were already in production when St. Petersburg-based OJSC Transaero Airlines filed for bankruptcy in October 2015. As first reported by Defense One, the two sides have been hammering out a deal for the two aircraft, which ...
