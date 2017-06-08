It is not just the liquid oxygen (LOX) that is flowing faster at SpaceX these days. Elon Musk’s space team is on track to surpass its annual flight record before the second half of the year even starts. Employment is growing, with more than 6,000 staff, contractors and interns on the payroll. Boosters with flight history are stacking up at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX’s immediate goal is the successful launch of the BulgariaSat-1 communications satellite, ...
