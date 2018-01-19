Despite delays in the start of U.S. commercial human spaceflight services to the International Space Station (ISS), being developed under public-private partnerships that could serve as a model for future space endeavors, two NASA oversight groups say there is no evidence crew safety issues are taking a back seat to schedule concerns. However, the Government Accountability Office and the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) warned that certifications of SpaceX and Boeing ISS crew ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Safety First For Commercial Crew Program Despite Delays, Auditors Say" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.