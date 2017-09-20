Northrop Grumman’s proposed buyout of Orbital ATK would give the company that built the Apollo-era lunar descent modules a path back into the human spaceflight program, as well as access to a family of launch vehicles for commercial and government customers. Since losing a bid to build NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle to Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman has been largely out of human space initiatives,. However, subsidiary Scaled Composites of Mojave, ...