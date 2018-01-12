SpaceX still has some road ahead before Falcon Heavy’s debut flight, but the day is approaching. On Dec. 28, the triple-core, 229-ft. -tall (70-m) booster was hoisted vertically for fit checks at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. Two weeks later, fuel flowed into the tanks in preparation for lighting the rocket’s 27 first-stage engines together for the first time, a test that likely will be repeated at least once before the Falcon Heavy attempts a liftoff. The ...